Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) – Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.21.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.43.

TSE:NTR opened at C$86.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$49.88 and a 1 year high of C$89.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 86.75%.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at C$1,983,877.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

