FY2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Reduced by Analyst

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $38.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 161,898 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 120,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after buying an additional 88,855 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

