ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $19.47 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $641,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $5,344,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $610,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $53,318,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

