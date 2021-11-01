JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Acquires £20,286 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) insider James Macpherson bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £20,286 ($26,503.79).

LON:JGGI opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 444.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 435.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £685.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a 1-year low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 457 ($5.97).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

