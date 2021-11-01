AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.57 Million

Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report sales of $578.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.25 million and the lowest is $574.92 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.38.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $236.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.67. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $135.28 and a 12 month high of $241.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

