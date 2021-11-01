Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to report sales of $542.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.83 million and the highest is $559.28 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $419.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $297.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $317.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

