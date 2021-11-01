Cian PLC (CIAN) Announces November 5th IPO

Cian PLC (CIAN) expects to raise $269 million in an initial public offering on Friday, November 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 18,213,400 shares at $13.50-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Cian PLC generated $71 million in revenue and had a net loss of $26.7 million. The company has a market cap of $1 billion.

Cian PLC provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(This is the initial public offering of Cian PLC. We are offering 4,042,400 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) and certain of our existing shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”) are offering 14,171,000 ADSs, with each ADS representing one ordinary share. We are planning to apply to list the ADSs on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Moscow Exchange under the symbol “CIAN.”) We are a leading online real estate classifieds platform in the large, underpenetrated and growing Russian real estate classifieds market, ranking among the top ten most popular online real estate classifieds globally, based on the September 2021 Google Analytics traffic data for Cian and SimilarWeb traffic data for other online real estate classifieds. Since our founding in 2001, we have become the most recognized and trusted real estate classifieds brand in the most populous Russian regions, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report, and have expanded our business beyond online real estate classifieds listings to offer additional products and services, which turn real estate searches and transactions into a seamless, transparent and efficient experience. Our mission is to use technology and deep insights into the Russian real estate market to help people on the journey to their perfect new place to live or work. We operate in the Russian real estate market, which, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report, represented approximately USD 238 billion in 2020 and is only starting to digitalize. Being at the forefront of this digitalization trend and, as we believe, being one of the major driving forces behind it, we see an immediately addressable market opportunity of approximately USD 6 billion (in 2020, based on the Frost & Sullivan Report), which comprises real estate agents’ commissions, developers’ advertising budgets as well as adjacent markets, including mortgage advertising and digital services facilitating transactions. Our core online real estate classifieds market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of approximately 27% between 2021 and 2025, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report. Our networked real estate platform connects millions of our users, the real estate buyers and renters, to millions of high-quality real estate listings of all types?—?residential and commercial, primary and secondary, urban and suburban, for both sale and rent. “.

Cian PLC was founded in 2001 and has 200 employees. The company is located at 64 Agiou Georgiou Makri Anna Maria Lena Court, Flat 201 Larnaca, 6037 Cyprus and can be reached via phone at +357 22 418 200 or on the web at http://www.cian.ru/.

