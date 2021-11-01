Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,500 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,001,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 92,874 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

