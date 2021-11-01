Short Interest in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Rises By 38.3%

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the second quarter worth $55,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 44.66%.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

