Piper Sandler Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZEN. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.92.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,599.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

