Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGP. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

