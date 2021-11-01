Townsquare Media (TSQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Townsquare Media to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. On average, analysts expect Townsquare Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $217.46 million, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Townsquare Media stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Townsquare Media worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.