National Bank Financial Trims Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Target Price to C$11.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGI. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.40.
AGI opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.03. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
