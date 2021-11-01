UBS Group Upgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $232.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.05.

CAT stock opened at $204.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $153.04 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

