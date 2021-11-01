Newpark Resources (NR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newpark Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.00% of Newpark Resources worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

