World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:INT opened at $30.53 on Friday. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

