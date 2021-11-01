Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Columbia Financial stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.34. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

