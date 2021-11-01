Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.78. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

