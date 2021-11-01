Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

FRBK stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $50,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $54,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth $63,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

