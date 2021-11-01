Hyatt Hotels (H) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.44. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyatt Hotels stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Hyatt Hotels worth $45,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

