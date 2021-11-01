Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olin Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Olin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $8.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE OLN opened at $56.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. Olin has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Olin by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Olin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

