FY2021 Earnings Estimate for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for NOV in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.02 on Monday. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.