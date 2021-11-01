B. Riley Comments on Ribbon Communications Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of RBBN opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.