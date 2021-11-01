Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $134.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.40. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $87.08 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

