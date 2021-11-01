Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Telephone and Data Systems reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,958,000 after buying an additional 880,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 736,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $18.74 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

