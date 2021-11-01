International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $39,852,000. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in International Paper by 2,907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

