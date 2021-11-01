Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $155.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.