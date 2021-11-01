Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Shares of SNV opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,539 shares of company stock worth $3,218,130. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.