Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

TPK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,885.85 ($24.64).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,543 ($20.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,697.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,815.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

