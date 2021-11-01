MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $599.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 41.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

