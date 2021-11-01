Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 160 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171 ($2.23).

VOD stock opened at GBX 108.04 ($1.41) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 101.86 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm has a market cap of £29.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 360.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.