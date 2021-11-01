Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 160 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171 ($2.23).

VOD stock opened at GBX 108.04 ($1.41) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 101.86 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm has a market cap of £29.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 360.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

