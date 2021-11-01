Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 21,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $895.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.41. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

