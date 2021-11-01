Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Short Interest Down 30.2% in October

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 347,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ALTU stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTU. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,859,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.