Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAYRY. AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

