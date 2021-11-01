Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAYRY. AlphaValue cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
