Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $69.01 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,596 shares of company stock valued at $19,170,908. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

