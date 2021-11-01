Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $75.71. 3,579,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,383. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.88 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.