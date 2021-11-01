Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

