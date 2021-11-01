Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

PEB opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. The company’s revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

