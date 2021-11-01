Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 25.8% in October

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 570,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $45.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

