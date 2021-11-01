Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter.
Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$14.80 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.27 and a 12-month high of C$14.91. The company has a market cap of C$29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.89.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
