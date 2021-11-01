Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$14.80 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.27 and a 12-month high of C$14.91. The company has a market cap of C$29.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.89.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.76.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.