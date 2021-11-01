Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CVE stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.