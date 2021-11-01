Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to be issuing its Q3 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVE stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.60 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

