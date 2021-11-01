AtriCure (ATRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect AtriCure to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AtriCure stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ATRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

