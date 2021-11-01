Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TENB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $76,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $58,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Tenable by 142.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $48,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $36,975,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,957,000 after buying an additional 873,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

