Wedbush Comments on Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

