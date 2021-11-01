Oppenheimer Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($3.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.53). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $149.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

