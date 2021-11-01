Brokers Offer Predictions for TriMas Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.76. TriMas has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.