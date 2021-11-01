Critical Review: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) versus Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Health Investors and Host Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $332.81 million 7.41 $185.13 million $5.60 9.60 Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 7.42 -$732.00 million ($0.17) -99.00

National Health Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

National Health Investors has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 48.09% 10.04% 4.93% Host Hotels & Resorts -38.93% -9.38% -4.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of National Health Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for National Health Investors and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 1 7 0 0 1.88 Host Hotels & Resorts 0 6 8 0 2.57

National Health Investors currently has a consensus target price of $67.17, indicating a potential upside of 24.89%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. Given National Health Investors’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Host Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings. The company was founded by W. Andrew Adams in 1991 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

