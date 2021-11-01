Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Get Telstra alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLSYY. New Street Research downgraded Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.82 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded Telstra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Shares of TLSYY opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32. Telstra has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.8813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telstra (TLSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.