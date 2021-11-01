Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOLWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.82 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

