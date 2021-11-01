UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPMMY. Danske lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $35.21 on Thursday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

